An Outdoor Marketplace Hops into Downtown Burbank For Handmade Holiday Shopping

What does holiday shopping, a unicycling unicorn, and a Jackalope have in common?! Downtown Burbank, that’s what! Catch Jackalope Arts this December 11th & 12th on San Fernando Boulevard (between Magnolia and Olive) in the heart of Downtown Burbank with 150+ handmade artisan booths full of holiday cheer. Additionally, Jamey Mossengren, The Unicycling Unicorn, will be performing on Sunday, December 12th for a not-to-be-missed spectacle.

The event will also feature live muralist Jen Swain, and acoustic music by Ricky England, Jackson Crow, Abby Wolf, Aspen Wood, and Paul Falcon both Saturday and Sunday. A special children’s musical session with Ricky England will take place from 11 am-12 pm each day, making it a great place to bring the whole family.

Santa is busy making his list and checking it twice, have you? Find something for everyone including your furry friends, DIY enthusiasts, fashionistas, home chefs, stocking stuffers, and much-needed self-care items to help get through this busy season.

This outdoor marketplace is free to attend and will be open from 10 am to 4 pm on both Saturday, December 11th & Sunday, December 12th.

