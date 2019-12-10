Announcing the 2019 Return of The Rink in Downtown Burbank and Holiday Festivities

Downtown Burbank’s most festive holiday tradition for outdoor ice skating and special performances, The Rink in Downtown Burbank, returns from December 12th, 2019 through January 5th, 2020. Transforming the corner of N Third Street and E Orange Grove Avenue into a magical winter wonderland for skaters of all ages, The Rink is a great way to celebrate the holidays!

The Rink will be open Sunday thru Thursday from 10:00am – 10:00pm, and Friday and Saturday from 10:00am – 11:00pm. Admission is $12, skate rentals are $5, and ‘Bobby the Seal’ skate-aid rentals are $8. For even more fun, the Rink is just steps away from hundreds of shops and restaurants decked out for the holiday season, including a festive 36-foot-tallwalk-thru holiday tree, making Downtown Burbank a holiday wonderland. Other special Downtown Burbank holiday festivities include:

The Mayor’s Tree Lighting – Saturday, December 7th 6:00pm on the steps of City Hall at 275 E Olive Avenue

Breakfast with Santa – Saturday, December 14th 8:30am – 10:00am. Enjoy breakfast with Santa, holiday music, crafts, and fun at the Burbank Town Center. Tickets are $13 each, call 818-238-5435 to purchase a ticket or for more information.

Learn to Ice Skate – Classes taught by Pickwick Ice Center instructors are available on Saturdays for $25, lessons include skate rental and skate session entry.

Learn to Curl – With Hollywood Curling on December 15th and January 5th, admission is $20.

Also, on Saturdays from 8:00am to 12:30pm, be sure to visit Downtown Burbank’s Farmer’s Market located across the street from The Rink, behind the Community Services Building.

Free parking is available at several structures and lots in Downtown Burbank.

For further information, call (818) 238-5180, or visit www.DTNBUR.com