Annual Holiday In The Park, Colossal Triumph

Amid thousands of people, hundreds of personalized booths, classic cars, tasty food, quenching refreshments and live entertainment, the annual Holiday In The Park event had something for everyone and was a huge success Friday night.

A partial list of booths included Burbank Eco Wash, Burbank Parks and Recreation Department, Elevate Burbank, Light Me Up Studio, Catherine Lemoine, Artist, Providence High, Porto’s Bakery, Amanda Inc. and Chili John’s.

Additionally, several players from Bob Hart’s Burbank High baseball team were there and assisted Craig Sherwood set up his podcast equipment.

There were hundreds of personalized booths at Holiday In The Park, including myburbank.com. (Photo by Rick Assad)

“The event was incredible. It was so great to see our town come alive for the festivities,” said Robert Snyder, a standout student and baseball player for the Bulldogs who hopes to gain entry to California Technical Institute in Pasadena. “There were so many people out, and it really puts into perspective how big our little town really is.”

This isn’t the first time Snyder, who is a pitcher and plays first base, has volunteered.

“Colby, Jeremy and I come out to so many of these events because it’s important to give back to the community,” he explained. “It’s so rewarding to help out the people of our town who give so much to our baseball program and our schools in general.”

Former Burroughs girls’ water polo ace Clarisa Robles was there with her family and a friend.

“Me and my family [father Jose and mother Marianna] had a fun time getting to see our town with all the different booths and Christmas decorations,” said the current water polo player at California Lutheran University.

Longtime Burroughs softball coach Doug Nicol was present with his wife and spent time with Sherwood on his popular podcast and said he enjoyed the proceedings.

The Burbank Little League had a booth on Magnolia Blvd. with information on how to register your son or daughter.

Burbank Little league President Don Pecano was there along with former Bulldog athletic trainer Scott Moro.

“We’re here to let the people know about Burbank Little League,” Pecano said. “It’s good for us to reach out and this is a great way for us to do so.”

Also in the booth was Burbank Little League board member Steve Maitland.

“I played baseball growing up and it builds life skills and we’re here to show what Little League is all about,” he offered. “This is a great opportunity.”

Colby Bette was on hand and was pleased with what he saw.

“I thought the festivities were awesome. I loved seeing everyone come out for this event,” said the Burbank pitcher/catcher/infielder. “It really showed how big Burbank is. Seeing new faces and people was such a cool experience.”

Like Snyder, anytime Bette is asked to lend a hand, he’s always willing to help out.

“I like to volunteer because it really helps the community and builds a city that is fun and has a lot of things to experience,” he said of the evening. “I do get a lot out of it because I get to meet new people and see different things all the time.”

Jeremy Lee also volunteered his time for the big event and was willing to do so.