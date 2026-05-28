Annual Mario Lopez Golf Classic Raises $450,000 for Burbank’s Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

The annual Mario Lopez Golf Classic returned this time at Oakmont Country Club in Glendale on Monday, May 18, bringing together celebrities, entertainment industry leaders, community members, hospital supporters, and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center leadership for a day of golf and philanthropy.

Hosted each year by actor and television personality Mario Lopez, the event raised more than $450,000 in support of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center (PSJMC) in Burbank. The all-day fundraiser began with lunch and an 18-hole golf tournament, followed by a 19th-hole reception, awards dinner, and live music.

“Together, we raised $450,000 in support of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center — fueling the compassionate, world-class care it provides every day and advancing innovative programs and leading-edge technology across the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center, Cardiovascular Institute, and Hycy and Howard Hill Neuroscience Institute, ensuring patients and families have access to exceptional care close to home,” said Tina Johann, President and Chief Philanthropy Officer of Providence Saint Joseph Foundation.

Gold classic attendees with their tournament awards. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

The philanthropic tournament has become a meaningful tradition for Lopez, who has served as host of the Golf Classic each year and as an ambassador for PSJMC. Over the years, the event has raised more than $8.5 million in support of the hospital and its programs.

Although Lopez admits he is not much of a golfer himself, his dedication to the event comes from a deeply personal place. All three of his children were born at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, and the hospital has continued to care for him and his family through injuries, emergencies, and everyday medical needs. The hospital’s Catholic mission has also resonated with Lopez, who has spoken about raising his children with a faith-based education.

During the reception, guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and drinks while Lopez greeted attendees, took photos, and thanked the sponsors who helped make the event possible, including title sponsor Comcast NBCUniversal. One of the highlights of the evening was the helicopter golf ball drop, where a helicopter hovered above the green and released golf balls purchased by guests. The ball that landed in the hole won its owner a private helicopter tour.

Yachtley Crew performs at the 2026 Mario Lopez Golf Classic. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

“Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center has continuously been able to expand its programs, and within the last year was able to positively impact more than 89,000 patients,” said Dr. David Sato, President of Providence Specialty Medical Group. “This golf tournament provides vital support, so thank you for being such an important part in this work.”

Lopez later presented awards from the day’s tournament before the evening wrapped up with a performance by Yachtley Crew, one of Lopez’s favorite bands and a returning part of the annual event. Dressed in blue blazers and captain’s hats, the band closed out the night with their signature yacht rock sound, performing covers of popular hits from the 1970s and 1980s.

For PSJMC the event was more than a day on the golf course. It was a celebration of community, generosity, and the ongoing support that helps bring compassionate, leading-edge care to patients and families close to home.