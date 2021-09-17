Apartment Fire on Burbank Blvd. Knocked Down Quickly by Burbank Firefighters

Burbank firefighters received a call at 3:39 pm on Thursday, September 16 of smoke coming from the roof of a two-story townhouse with seven units at 227 East Burbank Blvd., just below Third Street.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Upon arriving, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof and once inside, found a vacant townhouse that had a fire inside on the second floor. At that time Burbanl’s Batallion Chief asked for a second alarm assignment to be sent to the scene. Quick work by firefighters knocked down the flames and a ‘knockdown’ was called at 4:00 pm.

Firefighters remained on the scene to check the wall and surrounding units for any fire extensions and brought in fans to help remove the smoke. A second townhouse also received damage as the fire spread through the attic. They also assisted in removing some resident’s property so they would not receive water damage.

There were no injuries to the 23 firefighters and an investigator was called in from Pasadena to find the cause of the fire.