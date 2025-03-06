Application Submission Period Opens March 10 for the City of Burbank Pilot Community Event and Program Grant

On June 4, 2024, the Burbank City Council approved a pilot Community Event and Program Grant for the next two fiscal years ($50,000 in Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-25 and $50,000 in FY 2025-26).

The application submission period opens on March 10, 2025. To be eligible to apply for grant monies under the City’s Pilot Community Events and Program Grant, a community non-profit organization must satisfy the following standards:

Be a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in the City of Burbank (if the organization is not based in Burbank, a written justification will need to be provided detailing how the organization serves the Burbank community); and Serve the greater City of Burbank community.

The non-profit organization’s proposed event/program should benefit locally based causes and/or provide recreational, cultural, and/or social benefits to Burbank residents. All applications/proposals for grant monies must meet the following additional criteria:

The proposed event/program must occur within the City of Burbank; The event/program must be scheduled to take place between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026, and the date(s), time(s), and location (within Burbank) have been determined; for the pilot year of the grant program, applications will be accepted for events/programs that have taken place between January 1, 2025, and June 30, 2025, and may be considered retroactively; and The event/program is not required to be free of charge but should be accessible to the entire community/public.

All eligible groups are encouraged to apply; however, not all groups may receive funding. Staff recommends that grant award amounts will generally fall within a range of $2,500 to $10,000. However, the Council will have the final determination of and authority over grant allocations. Grants will be awarded in amounts ranging from a minimum of $2,500 to a maximum of $10,000 per organization. Community Events and Program Grants will be funded from the General Fund for $50,000 for FY 2024-25.

Application workshops will take place on March 19, 2025, and March 27, 2025, to provide organizations with general information regarding the grant and to provide guidance to those who have questions.

The deadline to apply is April 4, 2025. For more information, including eligibility requirements, workshop information, detailed guidelines, important dates, and application link, visit www.burbankca.gov/web/city-managers-office/communitygrant.