Applications for the Art in Public Places Committee Now Being Accept

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Art in Public Places Committee beginning September 23, 2025 through October 23, 2025. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals).

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Thursday, October 23, 2025, by 5:00 p.m. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the November 18, 2025, City Council Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. Any person appointed to fill a vacancy shall hold office for the remainder of the unexpired term. Persons appointed to serve unexpired terms must complete the term before applying to serve on another board, commission, or committee. All applicants must reside within the jurisdictional boundaries of the City of Burbank (per BMC §§ 2-1-404, 2-1-405, 2-1-406, and 2-1-407).

Art in Public Places Committee Information

The Art in Public Places Committee shall review proposed art plans and its powers shall be limited to finding compliance with Subsections D and E of Section 10-1-1114 of the Burbank Municipal Code. In no way shall this Committee rule upon artistic content when considering art plans. Additionally, the Committee shall recommend to the City Council expenditures of the Art in Public Places Fund, including but not limited to art projects for public buildings or on public grounds.

For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851, by fax (818) 238-5853, or by e-mail at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.