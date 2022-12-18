Argentina’s World Cup Win Celebrated in Burbank

A packed crowd of more than 300 gathered at the Argentine Association Cultural Center of Los Angeles on Sunday morning to watch the World Cup final that pitted Argentina against defending champion France.

After more than 120 minutes on the field and a penalty shootout that decided the final result, Argentinian fans who came together were able to see their team lift soccer’s biggest trophy for the first time since 1986.

The Glenoaks Boulevard event brought out lots of emotions for fans in a number of ways.

“Me and my family we haven’t seen each other in a while. We’re all scattered throughout Los Angeles. Argentina has made it this far in the World Cup so we all had to get together and enjoy the moment,” said Sebastian Jordan. “It’s a good time to be with family and with friends and with people from our culture and to be able to celebrate it together.”

Christian Almada said he was glad to see Argentine star Lionel Messi finally capture the one title that he did not have on his resume.

Argentinians carry the Argentine flag out on Glenoaks Blvd. after winning the World Cup over France.

“That was one of the best World Cup finals for sure. We’re talking about rivals, France versus Argentina. Argentina is confident thinking they’re winning 2-0 and they (France) pulled that quick,” Almada said. “Messi carried the team. He met his expectations and exceeded them.”

The gathering even brought out people who don’t live locally.

Argentine native Julieta Telleria is visiting Los Angeles and expressed her feelings of her home nation winning the most watched sporting event in the world.

“I’m the happiest person in the world. I can’t believe we are the winners. Sharing it here with other Argentinians is the most amazing thing I have lived in my life,” she said. “We all miss home so much. I can’t describe it with words. I’m speechless.”