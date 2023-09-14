Armed Robbery at Rite Aid Turns Violent When Employee Struck by Suspect

Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night around 9 p.m. at the Rite Aid at the corner of Magnolia and Hollywood Wat.

According to Sgt. Stephen Turner of the Burbank Police Department, three armed suspects entered the store, held the employees inside at gunpoint and forced them to open safes and cash registers. During the course of the robbery, one of the suspects pistol-whipped one of the employees. It was not revealed if the assault happened before or after the employees complied.

Paramedics were called for the injured employee, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not known.

Police did not give a description of the suspects or how they made their get-away from the store.

Turner said the suspects only took cash.