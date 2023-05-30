Armenian National Committee of America Hosts Free Community Health and Wellness Day in Burbank

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is delighted to extend an invitation to the residents of Burbank and surrounding areas to join them for a transformative and empowering event: the Free Community Health and Wellness Day. This eagerly anticipated event, aimed at providing accessible healthcare services and promoting well-being, will take place at the Burbank Youth Center on June 10, 2023, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The ANCA recognizes the importance of quality healthcare and believes that everyone should have access to it. By organizing this event, they aim to bring together healthcare professionals, wellness experts, and community members who share a common interest in promoting well-being. It serves as an excellent opportunity to establish valuable relationships and discover local resources that can support individuals on their ongoing wellness journey.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to receive a range of free health screenings, check-ups, and consultations from dedicated healthcare professionals. These services will be complemented by a vibrant Zumba fitness class, adding an element of physical activity and fun to the event. The ANCA hopes that by offering these services free of charge, they can encourage community members to take a proactive step towards caring for themselves and their loved ones.

“We are excited to host the Free Community Health and Wellness Day, as it aligns with our commitment to the well-being of all individuals in our community,” said a representative from the ANCA. “We believe that by providing accessible healthcare services and fostering a supportive environment, we can empower individuals to lead healthier lives.”

The Free Community Health and Wellness Day will serve as an inclusive gathering, open to all community members seeking to prioritize their health. It encourages individuals of all ages and backgrounds to participate in this enriching event, promoting a holistic approach to well-being.

Mark your calendars for June 10th from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and make your way to the Burbank Youth Center to join the Armenian National Committee of America for this transformative event. Whether you are seeking health screenings or looking to engage in a lively Zumba class, this Community Health and Wellness Day promises to be a remarkable journey towards better health and wellness.