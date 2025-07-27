ART IN THE FAMILY – Will, Samantha and Apollo

In my interview last issue with the incomparable Will Carsola it was brought to my attention that he was not the only artist in the family. Will told me that his partner and Apollo’s mother was also an accomplished artist of a whole different style. Not one for missing an opportunity I got a hold of Samantha. She was interested in being interviewed, but felt that her time was limited, having to take care of Apollo. I said bring him along, after all he too is an artist in his own right. So, it is with pride I introduce the other members of a truly artistic Burbank family.

“I never expected to live in Burbank, I always thought it was a little dated. We were looking for a house when I was pregnant with Apollo and we found Will’s Dreamhouse. Burbank has definitely grown on us as we’ve gotten to know the arts community and our neighbors.”

Samantha was born and raised in Outer Banks, North Carolina (yes the one the show is about but isn’t actually filmed there). Growing up she was told she couldn’t make a living doing art so decided to go into fashion and design. Originally attending East Carolina University she then came to California in 2009 to study fashion design at FIDM. Initially her artistic style was influenced by cartoon and realism but then became intrigued by large scale pieces of abstract art where she found more freedom to play and express her ideas. She explored different mediums and decided to use raw canvas with a chemical wash and adding acrylics. She blends and times everything to create unique colors and designs that are always surprising. Part of her process was learning about losing control of her ideas, colors, images and letting it be what it was. Samantha calls her style whimsical, abstract. She does base her pieces on places, events, moments that evoke emotions.

Moving to Burbank, the Birth of Apollo and Covid happened in quick succession, but it did give Samantha time to explore her creativity. She would do pieces for productions, commissions for collectors, shows and as Apollo grew, she encouraged his own artistic expression starting at 2 when she give him pens and watched him draw with both hands.

“Apollo and Will draw almost every Saturday for hours. Apollo likes to draw almost every day. He will just get really into it and very serious.”

“Whose art do you like the Most Apollo, your Mom’s or your Dad’s?”

“My Mom’s”

“He’s only saying that because I am here. He copies his fathers and has more of his style.”

Apollo is definitely an artist in the making, a product of two outstanding creative people.

Just as Samantha was told growing up that making a living as an artist is hard that’s why she is mostly known as a fashion stylist for movies, red carpet events and individuals. While that is creative in a way and rewarding, still, she is always looking to work more on her art and be more disciplined, tapping into the emotions, events, places, music that inspire her creativity.