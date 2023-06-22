Art Show and Reception by Burbank Artist Tak Ioka to Benefit Burbank Students

The Burbank Arts & Education Foundation (BAEF) announces a one-night-only art show and reception at the Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center on June 30 from 7 to 9 pm. The exhibition will showcase the legacy of the talented and proliﬁc Burbank artist, Tak Ioka. Tak’s wife Sylvia is generously donating all proceeds from the purchase of Tak’s works to BAEF to help fund arts education for the students of Burbank Uniﬁed School District and spread Tak’s beautiful legacy to the next generation of artists in our schools.

Tak Ioka’s artwork will be available for preview and purchase at the Betsy Lueke CreativeArts center beginning Wednesday, June 28th, and commencing with the reception on the evening of June 30th. The Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center is located at 1100 W. Clark Ave. in Burbank and is open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. To learn more, visit BurbankArtsandEd.org.

ABOUT THE ARTIST – After his family returned from the Japanese-American internment camp in Tule Lake, California, Tak started third grade in Sacramento. He was noted for his drawings of cats and dogs at an early age. Mr. Ioka went on to attend Sacramento City College and the Art Center School of Design. In 1971, he opened three art studios to service ad agencies in Los Angeles. In 1980, he closed his studios and began freelancing. Although Tak used acrylics, charcoal, pen, and ink, his favorite medium was oil. Tak Ioka passed away October 13, 2022 in Burbank.

ABOUT BURBANK ARTS & EDUCATION FOUNDATION (BAEF) – The only organization that raises funds for all Burbank public schools, the mission of the Burbank Arts & Education Foundation is to engage and inspire the community to invest in meeting the diverse educational needs of every Burbank Uniﬁed School District (BUSD) student. Working with business partners, parents, and community members, BAEF helps ﬁll the gaps between education funding and the academic needs of BUSD students, reinforcing Burbank’s reputation as a thriving community dedicated to the well-being of its residents. Learn more at BurbankArtsandEd.org.