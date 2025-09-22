As Leadership Burbank Celebrates 30 Years, Organization Welcomes Renee Johnson as First Deputy Director

Leadership Burbank, a nonprofit dedicated to building a better Burbank through leadership development and civic engagement, proudly announces the appointment of Renee Johnson as the organization’s first-ever Deputy Director.

Johnson, an alumna of Leadership Burbank’s Class of 2012, brings more than a decade of advancement and volunteer leadership experience in the nonprofit sector, along with 15 years of property management expertise from her time with the Cusumano Real Estate Group. She has successfully raised significant funding for organizations such as Home Again LA and has held leadership roles with both the Burbank and Glendale Rotary Clubs.

In her new role, Johnson will partner with Leadership Burbank’s alumni, community stakeholders, and Board of Directors to strengthen fundraising efforts, expand alumni relations, and advance the organization’s mission well beyond this landmark year.

“I am thrilled to join Leadership Burbank and look forward to supporting its strategic growth,” said Johnson. “As an alum of the program, I know firsthand the impact LB has on our community. I’m excited to bring my creative, inclusive, and proactive leadership style to serve LB’s mission, alumni, and the broader Burbank community.”

Board President Trena Pitchford added, “The addition of Renee fulfills a key part of our growth plan. With her proven fundraising success, nonprofit leadership, and deep connection as an alum, she is the ideal choice to help us take LB into its next chapter. We are confident she will help the Board achieve its strategic goals and expand LB’s service to Burbank.”

As Leadership Burbank celebrates its 30th Anniversary in 2025, Johnson’s appointment highlights the organization’s ongoing growth and commitment to developing leaders who will shape the future of Burbank.

About Leadership Burbank

Founded in 1995, Leadership Burbank is a non-profit charity dedicated to enhancing the civic, cultural, and economic fabric of the Burbank community. Through its signature leadership program and many other initiatives, the organization provides established and emerging leaders with the tools and knowledge to lead and inspire change within their community. Celebrating 30 years of impact in 2025, Leadership Burbank continues to foster a spirit of service, collaboration, and innovation.

For more information about Leadership Burbank and its programs, visit leadershipburbank.org.