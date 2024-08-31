As Tallyrand Restaurant Turns 65, Longtime Patrons Turn Out for the Party

Tallyrand Restaurant, a beloved Burbank institution, celebrated its 65th anniversary with a heartfelt party that felt more like a family reunion than a business milestone. Founded in 1959 by Delores and Al Thomas, the restaurant on Olive Avenue has become a cornerstone of the community, a place where generations of families have gathered to share meals and create memories. Today, the tradition is carried on by their children, Karen Ross and Mark Thomas, who have infused the restaurant with the same warmth and dedication that their parents did all those years ago.

TallyRand’s 65th Anniversary Party (© Ross A Benson)

Karen, who is often found at the front desk greeting customers with the genuine warmth of a hostess welcoming old friends, and her brother Mark, who prefers to work his magic behind the scenes in the kitchen, organized the anniversary celebration as a way to thank their loyal customers. Despite the challenges faced by the hospitality industry, from the pandemic to parking issues to rising costs, Tallyrand has continued to thrive, a testament to the deep connections it has fostered over the years. The celebration featured live music from Wheelhouse LA and was emceed by Neil Saavedra, host of The Fork Report on KFI-AM 640. Saavedra, a friend of the family, first connected with the restaurant through his annual tradition of picking up Thanksgiving meals for his hardworking news team. “This beautiful family business has weathered the storm for 65 years,” Saavedra said.

Overcome with emotion, Karen addressed the crowd of about 100 people with a voice full of gratitude. “It’s beyond my wildest dreams to see all these beautiful faces here,” she said, her eyes shining. She acknowledged that it’s rare for them to close the restaurant, as they did for this special occasion, but emphasized that it was important to take a moment to give back to the employees and patrons who make Tallyrand such a special place.

Mark, reflecting on a lifetime spent at the restaurant since he was just 10 years old, expressed his deep commitment to the Tallyrand family. “I hope to continue doing what I do with all of you for many more years,” he said. The celebration drew special guests, including Burbank Mayor Nick Schultz, who presented a proclamation recognizing Tallyrand’s enduring presence in the community. “Sixty-five is the new thirty-five,” he quipped. Representatives from Congressman Adam Schiff’s office and County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office also brought certificates and warm congratulations.

Longtime employees, including Mary Thomas, who worked at the restaurant for 47 years, and Benjamin Garcia, who began as a dishwasher in 1977 and eventually became a bartender, were among the many familiar faces celebrating the night.