Assemblymember Friedman Facilitates $5,000 Donation to Burbank Temporary Aid Center

On Friday, November 20, Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Burbank) joined representatives from the Burbank Temporary Aid Center, The Kroger Company (Ralphs), and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 121RN, to deliver over $5,000 in cash and food to the Burbank Temporary Aid Center.

The contributions come at a time of extreme hardship for low-income and unemployed residents in Burbank and the surrounding area. Since 1974, the Burbank Temporary Aid Center has been providing individuals and families, the working poor, crime victims, senior citizens, and the homeless with the short-term emergency assistance they need to live with dignity.

The donation included $2,500 in cash from SEIU 121RN, $2,500 in gift cards from Ralphs, and a pallet of rice from Montna Farms. In total, the donations will amount to hundreds of meals for families this holiday season.

“I’m so grateful to our partners who came together to help our families in need during the holidays,” said Assemblymember Laura Friedman. “It is hard to overstate the critical role Burbank Temporary Aid Center has played in connecting our community to assistance over the years and especially during the pandemic. I know and trust these resources will be used to help the greatest number of individuals and families in dire need of our support.”

For more information on the Burbank Temporary Aid Center, and how you can help, visit: https://www.burbanktemporaryaidcenter.org/.