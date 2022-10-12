Assemblymember Friedman Presents $5.1 Million to the City of Burbank

On Tuesday, October 11th, Assemblymember Laura Friedman will be presenting a check for $5.1 million to the City of Burbank during the Burbank City Council Meeting. State funding for the City was secured by the Assemblymember during the 2022 Legislative Session. The funds will support efforts to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, increase water efficiency, and add electric vehicle charging stations along the I-5 and 134 freeway corridors.

“Burbank is home to a myriad of unbelievably successful large media and entertainment companies,” said Assemblymember Laura Friedman. “It means we have a lot of non-local traffic and active-transportation needs that have to be met. From mobility to water efficiency, I’m grateful to be able to collaborate with city leaders to build a more sustainable Burbank with equitable and environmentally-conscious solutions.”

“Assemblymember Friedman continues to be a champion for Burbank,” said Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes. “The $5.1 million in funds will help our city be safer and more sustainable for years to come and for that, the City Council and I are incredibly grateful.”