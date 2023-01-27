Assemblymember Laura Friedman Announces Run for U.S. Congress

Laura Friedman, member of the California State Assembly and former City Councilmember and Mayor in the City of Glendale, today announced that she is running to succeed Adam Schiff in the United States House of Representatives, District 30. Schiff recently announced that he will be running for United States Senate in 2024 and not seeking re-election.

“I believe that my progressive history of effective leadership on the environment, affordable housing, transportation and civil rights will make a difference in Congress, and I am excited to have this opportunity,” Friedman stated. “Following Adam Schiff will be a prodigious challenge. Schiff has been an exemplary legislator and a stalwart champion of American democracy, who I will be thrilled to have serve us in the United States Senate,” Friedman added.

Friedman was elected to the Assembly in 2016, after serving two terms as Mayor and City Councilmember in the City of Glendale. She currently serves as Chair of the Transportation Committee and the Bicameral Environmental Caucus, and serves as Policy Director for the Legislative Progressive Caucus. She led the legislature’s historic response to the sexual harassment crisis that has become a model for state and local governments across the nation.

As a member of the Assembly, Laura has represented 63% of the total voters in the congressional district, including all of Glendale, Burbank, and the bulk of vote-rich Los Angeles City Council Districts 4 and 13. Glendale alone, Laura’s strongest base, contains 24% of the electorate in CD30.

From 1994 to 2005, Friedman was a Development Executive and Film Producer in the entertainment industry, working on a number of successful film and TV projects.

Friedman and her husband, Guillaume Lemoine, a landscape designer, and their daughter Rachel reside in Glendale.



Friedman begins the campaign with a strong list of early endorsers, including CA Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and numerous federal, state and local elected leaders.

For more information, please visit their website: www.lauraforcongress.org

Editor’s note: This is an updated post with a new picture of Assemblymember Friedman