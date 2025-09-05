Assemblymember Nick Schultz Hosts Car Seat Safety Installation September 27

The Office of Assemblymember Nick Schultz is hosting another family-friendly community event with California Highway Patrol (CHP)! This is the best opportunity for expecting & soon-to-be parents, as well as caregivers – whether you’re preparing for your first child or looking for peace of mind for your growing family. Call to schedule an appointment with CHP representatives for a car seat inspection, and hands-on lesson on how to install it safely.

Feel free to share our event with neighbors, family, friends, and colleagues in Assembly District 44.

DATE: Saturday, September 27, 2025

TIME: 8:00 a.m. to Noon

ADDRESS: Back lot located at Ralph Foy Park: 3211 West Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505. Please review details on map below to navigate to exact parking location. Reference map.

EXACT LOCATION: Enter parking lot adjacent to Schafer Baseball Field on North Ontario Street (entrance next to Burbank Fire Dept. Training Center)

RESERVATIONS: By appointment only. Call the District Office at (818) 558-3043 Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Note: One (1) car seat per scheduled appointment slot. Please let us know if you have more than one (1) car seat to accommodate a longer time slot.