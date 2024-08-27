Assistant City Manager Courtney Padgett to Temporarily Wear Second Hat

Burbank City Manager Justin Hess has selected Assistant City Manager, Courtney Padgett, as the Interim Chief Information Officer, replacing Kevin Gray who is set to take on the new role of Chief Technology Officer at Metrolink.

Assistant City Manager Courtney Padgett

Courtney Padgett began her career with the City of Burbank in 2017. As the Assistant City Manager, Padgett plays a vital role in the administration and management of the City’s operations. Additionally, in the absence of key leadership, she ensures continuity by stepping into leadership roles as needed. With over 26 years of experience in public service, Padgett has an accomplished background, having most recently served as the Police Administrator with the Burbank Police Department before taking on her current role as Assistant City Manager.

“I am honored to step into this role to assist the IT department in their vital work, ensuring that our City’s technological infrastructure remains strong and continues to meet the needs of our staff and community,” said Assistant City Manager Courtney Padgett. “I am eager to continue supporting the IT department as they innovate and maintain the high standards of service our residents expect.”

“Courtney’s experience and deep understanding of our City’s operations make her the ideal person to support our staff during this transitionary period,” said City Manager Justin Hess. “Her familiarity with the IT department, their ongoing projects, and their specific needs will be invaluable as we search for a permanent leader.”

Courtney Padgett will assume the role of Interim Chief Information Officer while simultaneously serving as Assistant City Manager. Her dual responsibilities will begin on September 3, 2024