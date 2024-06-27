Assistant Library Services Director Melissa Potter to Serve as Interim Library Services Director

Burbank City Manager Justin Hess has selected Assistant Library Services Director, Melissa Potter, as the Interim Library Services Director of the Burbank Public Library, replacing Elizabeth Goldman who will be stepping down from her role as Library Services Director on July 5, 2024.

Melissa Potter began her career with the Burbank Public Library in July 2014. As the Assistant Library Services Director, Potter has played an integral role in the day-to-day operations and management of the library’s three branches. She has also been instrumental in establishing programs such as Burbank in Focus, the City’s digital library of historical Burbank. Potter brings 26 years of experience to her new role, having previously worked at the San Diego County Library and the Los Angeles Public Library, where she held various positions from teen librarian to her current role as Assistant Library Services Director of the Burbank Public Library.

“I am honored to serve as the interim Library Services Director and to continue my work with the Burbank Public Library,” said Melissa Potter. “One of the most rewarding aspects of working in public libraries is fostering diverse community connections, from new parents and preschoolers to teens and adults, through various programs and services. I am excited to build on this strong foundation by working with our skillful library staff and continue to support our vibrant community.”

“With a decade of experience at the Burbank Public Library and having previously served as the Interim Library Services Director from 2015-2016, Melissa Potter brings invaluable knowledge and expertise to this role,” said City Manager Justin Hess. “Her familiarity will ensure a seamless transition for both library staff and patrons as we search for a permanent director.”

The city will partner with executive recruiter Peckham and McKenney to conduct a comprehensive search for the next permanent director.