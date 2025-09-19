Assistant Public Works Director Damian Skinner to Serve as Interim Public Works Director

Burbank City Manager Justin Hess has selected Assistant Public Works Director Damian Skinner as the Interim Public Works Director, replacing Ken Berkman, who will retire from his role as Public Works Director on September 27, 2025.

Damian Skinner began his career with the Burbank Public Works in March 2024. As the Assistant Public Works Director, Skinner has played an integral role in the day-to-day operations and management of the Department’s Fleet and Building Division. He has been instrumental in completing recent capital improvement projects such as the Metrolink Elevator renovation and the restoration of the City Hall fountain. Skinner brings 25 years of experience to his new role, having previously worked at the City of Culver City and the City of Mountain View, where he served as the Assistant Public Works Director overseeing Fleet and Facilities, Solid Waste, Transportation, Real Property, and Administration.

“I am honored to serve as the Interim Public Works Director,” said Damian Skinner. “One of the most rewarding aspects of working in Public Works is that our services and programs affect all City staff and all Burbank residents. We aim to use that reach to enhance the experience of all people who live, work, and play in Burbank.”

“Damian Skinner’s two decades of experience in Public Works make him exceptionally well-suited for this interim role,” said City Manager Justin Hess. “His leadership and deep understanding of our operations will provide stability for the department and continuity of service for the community while we search for a permanent director.”

The city will partner with executive recruiter Peckham and McKenney to conduct a comprehensive search for the next permanent director.