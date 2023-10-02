AT&T Supports Home Again LA with Grant For Local Residences

On the morning of September 20, 2023, AT&T contributed $20,000 to Home Again LA’s Lifting People Up Program, which aims to help close the digital divide by providing job training programs through digital learning resources. This includes desktop computers for people who have limited to no access to technology at home, including internet and devices, for use with job search and interviews, conference and video meetings/calls, and research.

“Many of the underserved individuals and families who seek our services share that they have little to no technology at home. Over three years into the pandemic, we continue to see households struggle to make ends meet in our region,” said Albert Hernandez, CEO of Home Again LA. “From families with children to older adults, we receive an abundance of inquiries from the community who need access to a computer, printer, or fax machine so they can search and apply for jobs or participate in an online job interview. We open our doors to allow others to utilize the technology devices and Wi-Fi. The AT&T funds will enable us to purchase technology equipment that will be a great help as we bridge these households to the necessary technology to secure employment and eventually achieve housing stability due to an increase in income.”

“This contribution directly reflects our commitment to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities and improving lives,” said Ursula Moran, Area Manager, External Affairs, AT&T. “AT&T is committed to connecting students, seniors, veterans and residents from underserved communities to broadband internet so they can thrive in our increasingly digital society.”

These efforts are part of the AT&T Connected Learning initiative to help address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption. AT&T launched AT&T Connected Learning to invest in connectivity and technology, digital literacy and education solutions to help today’s learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Since 2008, AT&T has committed to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states and around the world, particularly those in underserved communities.