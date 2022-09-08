Authority Says Burbank Has a Decline in its Homeless Population

Today the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) released their 2022 Homeless Point-in-Time Count numbers. This was the first official Homeless Point-in-Time Count since 2020 due to a hiatus during Covid. Burbank’s homeless numbers declined by 9% from 291 (2020) to 264 (2022) while the County of Los Angeles homeless numbers continued to increase by 4.1% from 66,436 (2020) to 69,144 (2022).

“We are happy to see the number of homeless residents within Burbank decrease at a time when homelessness is increasing overall in Los Angeles. It is a testament to the efforts of the entire community, the City, and our many service partners. The decline reflects the hard work we are doing in this arena,” states Mayor Jess Talamantes.

“We can’t let up on our homelessness assistance efforts,” asserts Patrick Prescott, City of Burbank Community Development Director. “We need to continue to help our people living on Burbank’s streets and within their cars. Our programs are working, but we still have people who need our help.”

Much of Burbank’s success relies on its proactive engagement with people experiencing homelessness that involves partnerships with StreetPlus, the Burbank Police Department’s Mental Health Evaluation Team, the Salvation Army, NoHo Home Alliance, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, Burbank Unified School District, Home Again Los Angeles, Community Development, Burbank Public Library, Parks and Recreation, City Attorney’s Office, Public Works and the Fire Department. Since April 2019, the outreach team has assisted 140 individuals with finding shelter, rehabilitation programs and/or reuniting them with family members.

“It takes the entire community to make an impact,” says City Manager Justin Hess. “Burbank residents are very diligent and proactive in reporting when they see new homeless in our city and because of this, our outreach team can make contact as soon as they arrive and let them know how we can help them.”

Burbank’s homeless efforts also include:

 The SAFE, a homeless storage and navigation center operated by the Salvation Army.

 Pre-development planning on a potential emergency shelter in the future.

A social worker embedded in the Burbank Libraries and park facilities to help with homeless prevention.

Parks and Recreation monitoring open recreational areas frequented by people experiencing homelessness and connecting them to the City’s outreach teams.

67 U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Emergency Housing Vouchers. Approximately 61 of these vouchers will have been issued at the end of September.

A partnership with Home Again Los Angeles, formally called Family Promise of the Verdugos, who assists families and adults experiencing homelessness with housing or with homeless prevention.

To report a homeless person who may need assistance, please call or text StreetPlus at (818) 397-3798.