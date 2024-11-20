Avaness Law – Accident and Injury Lawyers is Burbank’s New Leading Firm

Meet Aren Mark Avaness, the founding attorney at Avaness Law, Burbank’s personal injury attorneys.

Avaness Law – Accident and Injury Lawyers is a new leading firm that represents plaintiffs and defendants in a variety of civil and criminal matters. With a 99% success rate Avaness Law was voted top 40 attorneys under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers and has successfully recovered millions of dollars for his clients.

Avaness has always been attracted to the practice of law and firmly believes that everyone deserves to have quality legal representation. He is an underdog advocate that fights to the bitter end when his clients are facing tough opposition.

They firm’s practice areas include accidents due to auto, bicycle, bus, motorcycle, pedestrian, truck, and Uber/rideshare. They also practice in assault and battery, brain injury, dog bite, sexual harassment, slip and fall, and workplace injury.

Their comprehensive website guides clients on what to do in case of an accident or assault not just with an attorney, but with medical attention, contacting the authorities, and the appropriate steps to take when something unexpected happens to you. Having an experienced lawyer from Avaness Law is the best way to secure your future and deal with complex claims.

Also on their website, you can find a blog with informative posts sharing expertise in their field. Learn how to prepare for your initial consultation with an injury attorney, learn the common causes of pedestrian accidents, what to do after you slip and fall, or how uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage will affect your case.

With Avaness Law – Accident and Injury Lawyers they don’t require a deposit upfront and aren’t paid until their clients are. Their fees come out of the money the insurance companies pay the client, meaning that if they are unable to recover, they are paid nothing. Because their fees come out of the total settlement amount they have every reason to work hard and do their best to obtain a maximum recovery for you. They are upfront in their cost and transparent in their fees making them an attorney you can trust

Although Avaness Law – Accident and Injury Lawyers is based out of Burbank and their main office is located at 2600 W. Olive Ave. Suite 534, they also serve surrounding cities in Los Angeles, Orange County, Ventura, San Diego and Sacramento. You can make an inquiry on their website at www.avanesslaw.com or call their number at 818-724-7222. They are open for a meeting every working day of the week and are ready to get you the compensation you deserve.