Award-Winning Creative Agency Expands Bicoastal Presence in Burbank

A. Bright Idea Advertising and Public Relations, a national, award-winning full-service advertising and public relations agency, celebrated its expansion today in Burbank with a ribbon-cutting to debut its new, larger office and a growing team of creatives.

Leaders from the Burbank Chamber of Commerce attended the event on November 4, joining City officials, local business representatives, and other dignitaries to commemorate the debuted office.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Southern California and grateful to occupy a great location in the heart of Downtown Burbank,” said Anita A. Brightman, APR, Fellow PRSA, Founder and CEO of A. Bright Idea. “This addition to our creative campus lays a foundation for the growth of our team of verbal and visual communicators in an area with a great talent pool.”

A. Bright Idea’s new Burbank location, at 125 S. Glenoaks Blvd., builds upon the agency’s bicoastal presence, which also includes creative spaces in Sonoma, California, and Bel Air, Maryland.

Since its founding 25 years ago, A. Bright Idea provides creative integrated communication support to local and national commercial, nonprofit, and government clients across a range of industries such as wine, education, translation, sports marketing, banking, professional sports, and automotive. A. Bright Idea proudly supports government agencies such as those combatting the opioid epidemic, others working to eliminate the United States’ stockpile of chemical weapons, as well as quasi-government agencies working to detect and prevent unemployment insurance fraud.

“It’s truly an honor to help commemorate A. Bright Idea’s new, expanded office,” said Jamie Keyser, CEO of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce. “The agency is a great enhancement to our community and offers assistance to local businesses and nonprofits for their marketing and advertising needs.”

A. Bright Idea plans to continue growing their Burbank office in the coming years, supporting the vibrant and dynamic region’s businesses, government agencies, and nonprofits.

For inquiries into their insights and services, visit www.abrightideaonline.com.