B.U.S.D. Superintendent Matt Hill Sets Guidelines for Return to School Monday

Dear Students, Families, and Employees:

As we prepare for the return to school on January 3rd, I want to acknowledge the concerns people have shared about returning safely. I am concerned about the increase in cases as well and take this very seriously. To ensure we are returning to school in the safest manner possible we continue to work closely with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) as we make our decisions. We have received suggestions from some individuals to push back the start of the semester or start the semester virtually. After reviewing LACDPH’s latest guidelines, we have determined that will be able to implement those guidelines and reopen in-person safely on Monday, January 3rd. We believe in-person learning is critical for each student’s academic success and mental, social, and emotional well-being.

We realize that some students will need to isolate because they have tested positive, have symptoms, or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. Please note, students will not be penalized for staying home.

If families would like to choose independent study, please contact your school for more information.

Last night, LACDPH added additional guidelines that we will implement to keep our students and employees safe. These guidelines include:

– All students and staff are required to wear masks outdoors.

– Employees will be required to wear surgical masks which will be provided by the District. These will be distributed to schools on Monday.

– It is now recommended that students wear non-cloth masks with a nose wire.

– It is recommended eligible staff and students receive a booster.

– LACDPH has not changed the number of days for isolation, if we receive any new information we will send an update

These measures will be added to our existing health and safety protocols that we have been using since the start of the school year. https://www.burbankusd.org/ healthandsafety.

Our warehouse is stocked with PPE for staff (masks) and supplies (disinfectant spray, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer). Staff may contact their Office Manager if they need additional PPE or supplies.

As a reminder, we will be having optional testing clinics on Monday (BHS 2-8 pm) and Tuesday (JBHS 2– 8 pm). We will continue the testing clinics in January if case rates remain high.

It is important that all of us follow these guidelines to keep our community safe.

Sincerely,

Matt Hill, Ed.D. (he/him/his)

Superintendent