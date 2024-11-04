Baseball Game, Veterans Night Set For November 7

A good time will be had by everyone on this special evening at the Burbank baseball field.

Whether they volunteered or were drafted, every man and woman who served or is serving in the United States military deserves recognition and the utmost respect.

Bob Hart has been the Burbank High baseball coach for two decades and has staged numerous events supporting veterans including November 7, Veterans Night which will be held at Burbank’s baseball field where the Bulldogs will host Grace Brethren. The ceremonies commence at 6 p.m.

Beside the game, there will be food and music, and all this serves as a way to show their appreciation to the men and women in the armed forces.

Hart’s family served in the Air Force and Marines and his grandfather was awarded the Purple Heart.

Hart said his interest in serving the veterans emanates from gratitude.

“Our salute to the veterans is important in terms of recognition and understanding the selflessness of those who serve to keep our freedom and to foster an understanding for young people in regard to the sacrifice and commitment required to do so,” he said. “We do it because it’s the right thing to do, with or without recognition as the great John Wooden said: “Your character is who you are when no one is looking.”

Veterans Day is November 11 and will be celebrated at McCambridge Park.

Afterward, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, which is located at 1006 West Magnolia Blvd, will be hosting a potluck style lunch and is open to the public.

Hector Macias served his country and is a quartermaster at the VFW Post 8310 in Burbank.

“The veterans event holds significant importance because it unites the youth and veterans within our community,” he said. “This event provides a unique opportunity for these two groups to connect, collaborate, and foster mutual understanding. By interacting with veterans, young people gain valuable insights, develop respect, and learn from these experiences and wisdom of those who have served, leading to a personal growth and a deeper sense of community.”

There is so much good that the VFW does according to Macias.

“The VFW is actively involved in community outreach and youth programs, such as scholarships, educational initiatives, and events like Veterans Day ceremonies,” he offered. “They engage in advocacy work on behalf of veterans, often pushing for legislative changes that support veterans’ needs in areas like health care, education, and disability benefits.”

Macias spoke about the relationship between the BHS baseball program and the VFW.

“Our involvement with the Burbank baseball team has included having local veterans throw out the first pitch at the season opener, alongside our color guard presenting the colors,” he said. “We hope to create a meaningful tribute that bridges the gap between generations. Having the BHS team members present at our monthly meeting and propose ideas for veterans-centered events also fosters active engagement and respect for veterans’ contributions.”

Macias added: “Other ways we have supported the BHS baseball team is by providing access to our kitchen and hall for fundraising breakfasts,” he said. “These events, which allow donations to sponsor veterans for a free breakfast, not only raise funds for the team but also encourage community members to show appreciation for veterans in a tangible way. These efforts create a strong, interconnected community that honors and supports its veterans in meaningful ways.”

Macias addressed what the VFW does.

“The VFW is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans who have served in overseas conflicts,” he said. “The VFW provides a range of services, including advocating for veterans’ rights and benefits, offering financial assistance, and helping veterans access health care and mental health support. They also work to build community among veterans through local posts and events, where members can connect and find camaraderie.”

Brigitte Baker Snyder is the Burbank Baseball Booster Club President.

“Events such as these allow a community to publicly and collectively say we appreciate your sacrifice and your service. Because of veterans and those who are currently serving, we can live the life we have,” she said. “We have no idea what any veteran has experienced in protecting our freedom. But each veteran made the choice to protect our country, our rights and our freedom. They deserve to be honored, to feel appreciated and be celebrated.”

Colbe Bette is a pitcher/catcher/infielder for the Bulldogs and added to the conversation.

“These events are important because it gives us a chance to show the respect and support that all veterans deserve,” said the senior. “They are the people risking their lives to protect us and our country. It’s a small way we can honor the people who are the backbone of America’s freedom.”

Jeremy Lee is a junior first baseman/catcher on the Burbank baseball team and thanks all veterans for their service.

“I think it’s important to have events like these because it gives our program a chance to show our appreciation for those who serve and have served,” he said. “These men and women serve our country to protect us, and this is the least we could do to honor their sacrifice.”

Lee continued: “By combining sports with an homage to veterans, we can bring the community together while simultaneously educating people to the importance of those who serve our country,” he said. “It deepens the respect for the people that fight to protect our way of life.”

Robert Snyder is a pitcher/first baseman/shortstop for the Bulldogs and also tips his cap to the veterans.

“Having events that support our veterans are very important as they often go under-appreciated in our society,” he said. “This will be a fun experience for everyone involved, and it will be a night to remember.”

Baker Snyder summed up what a special night it’s going to be.

“Our event brings an entire community together for a night of celebration of the veterans’ service, now add in the fun of a competitive game of baseball and food and you have the makings of an incredible evening,” she said. “Coach Hart has always promoted social responsibility to his student-athletes.”

Baker Snyder added: “Supporting veterans has been a passion of the BHS baseball program for years. You can see it in the pride they have at our Veterans Pancake Breakfast, volunteering at Courage Weekend, introducing disabled veterans to adaptive sports, or our BHS Baseball Veterans Night. The team and their families understand the importance for giving back to those who have served,” she noted. “You cannot replace how rewarding it is to give a small bit of kindness and acknowledgement to those who have given so much. To simply do the right thing with absolutely no expectation of receiving something in return and to witness the joy you have given someone for just a brief moment is all you need for our team to continue to support our veterans.”