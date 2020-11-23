Batman Available for a ‘Selfie’ in Downtown Burbank

On November 20, 2020, Visit Burbank, along with Burbank-based DC and Warner Bros. Studio, unveiled a new seven-and-a-half-foot tall, 600-pound statue of Batman in the AMC Walkway of Downtown Burbank.

Funded by Visit Burbank, this signature public art piece of the iconic DC Super Hero is an ideal selfie spot in the City. The colossal statue will help showcase Burbank as a leading tourist destination and will exemplify the City’s status as the “Media Capital of the World.”

Since appearing in the pages of Detective Comics #27 on March 30, 1939, Batman continues to leave his mark in every form of entertainment imaginable, and now also in Downtown Burbank. The Batman statue is based on a drawing by a world-renowned comic book artist and the Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC, Jim Lee. The design of the fan-favorite Super Hero and then digitally sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra. The final larger-than-life statue, made from bronze, was built by skilled artisans at Burbank’s own American Fine Arts Foundry and Fabrication.

When visiting the newly installed Batman statue, please remember to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.