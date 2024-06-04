Batteries Included: Burbank’s Sustainable Energy Innovation

Forget those run-of-the-mill triple-A batteries; Burbank Water and Power just upped the power game with its latest eco-friendly project. Friday, May 31st marked the ribbon-cutting of Burbank’s newest sustainable battery energy storage initiative, marking a significant step toward a greener future for the city.

The new battery storage project, housed in a large white shipping container, was revealed at a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by city and local officials. This container, similar to those seen on semi-trucks or cranes at ports, contains an innovative “iron flow” battery. This battery utilizes iron, water, and sodium to store electricity generated by solar panels on BWP’s Eco-Campus, positioned not far from the city’s historic yet defunct steam generation plant. Notably, it is the first iron flow battery used by a Southern California community-owned electric utility for this purpose.

Burbank’s new iron flow battery stores solar energy for use at night. Photo by Steve Arakawa.

“This project shows the promise of pairing long-term storage with renewable energy,” said Mandip Samra, BWP’s new general manager. Mayor Nick Schultz added, “Burbank believes in being a sustainable community. Projects like this are key to a more sustainable future, using renewable sources in innovative ways.”

Senator Anthony Portantino, a Burbank resident, praised the project for leading Southern California in sustainable initiatives, “Burbank is on the cutting edge, showing that this can be done.”

Much like charging lithium batteries for mobile phones, this battery system has a unique and more sustainable approach. During the day, solar panels capture energy from the sun and transmit it to the battery cylinders filled with an electrolyte substance, which then turns the iron into a solid. At night, when the polarity is reversed, the iron solid dissolves and produces energy that can power Burbank homes. The 75-kW iron flow battery, powered by a 265-kW solar array, will provide enough renewable power for 300 homes annually.

Vice Mayor Nikki Perez and Councilmembers Konstantine Anthony and Tamala Takahashi were among the event attendees. Photo by Steve Arakawa.

“Iron flow batteries are safe and sustainable,” stated Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS, Inc., the battery’s manufacturer. Unlike lithium batteries that degrade over time, the iron flow battery maintains its performance consistently over 20 years, according to Dresselhuys. This battery was manufactured in Oregon.

The project was partly funded by a Demonstration of Energy and Efficiency Developments (DEED) grant of $125,000 from the American Public Power Association. BWP aims to achieve a greenhouse gas-free power supply by 2040, five years ahead of California’s mandate (SB 100). Energy storage systems are essential to make sure renewable energy is available even when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. The iron flow battery, made from earth-abundant materials sourced predominantly within the United States, is a testament to this effort.

Samra mentioned future plans to decommission the old steam generation plant and repurpose the space for more innovative energy projects, including additional battery storage initiatives. Mayor Schultz emphasized, “Scaling up our provision of renewable power is essential to meet the needs of Burbank now and as we grow.”