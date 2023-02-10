BB Cafe & Catering Shines All Day Long With Terrific Breakfasts, Sandwiches And Salads

BB Cafe hit the ground running since opening in late 2022 for daily restaurant service at the corner of Burbank Boulevard and Buena Vista Street. While the light and bright cafe operated as a catering only facility throughout the pandemic, in the few short months they’ve been open to the public, word on the street has been very positive.

And for good reason, their breakfast, lunch, dessert and coffee game is strong. Plus, they are open every day from early until late, with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating.

We recently enjoyed the Wagyu Burger, the Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich and the BLTA on a sunny California afternoon.

The Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich was made perfectly. Every bite was excellent. Thin pounded chicken breast, dipped in panko crumbs and fried, was seated in between a seeded airy brioche bun with cucumber, tomato, shredded iceberg lettuce and labneh ranch. The simple side salad of baby lettuces, cucumber and tomato, dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette, was very fresh.

The BLTA was terrific – bacon, tomato, smashed avocado, lettuce and pimento cheese was layered between properly toasted country bread. The selection of fruit for the side was a winner: quality, fresh fruit including ripe banana, large blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and more rounded out a healthy meal.

The Wagyu Burger, made medium rare and topped with white American cheese, carmelized onions, burger sauce, lettuce and dill pickle in an light bun, was flavorful and juicy. The side of extra crispy fries was perfectly cooked.

BB Cafe also serves breakfast all day long. While we enjoyed our sandwiches, we were envious of the pancakes and omelettes at a neighboring table.

With affogato, waffle ice cream and pastries on the dessert menu, along with a strong selection of coffee styles available, BB Cafe will be a regular stop for us in the future, for meals, takeout and snacks.

High quality, fresh ingredients, made in to creative, yet simple dishes, allow BB Cafe to shine. The solid menu has at least a few vegan or vegetarian options for breakfast and lunch. The cafe also offers a strong and varied selection of healthy salads we are excited to try.

There’s a good amount of off street parking in the lot behind the building. One just has to walk around the building to enter the restaurant from the front.

For friendly service, a clean facility, great ambience and terrific food, BB Cafe & Catering earns a Tops In Town.

Restaurant Info: BB Cafe & Catering is located at 2411 W. Burbank Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91506. (818) 450-5555. BB Cafe & Catering is open daily 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.



BB Cafe & Catering receives: Tops In Town



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)