Beat the Burbank Heat at LA’s Water Park: Raging Waters

Burbank is finally feeling liking summer and will be experiencing a heat wave over the next ten days reaching into 90 degree weather. It’s time to cool off by heading over to Raging Waters, California’s largest water park, located right here in L.A. County.

Raging Waters covers over 60 acres with slides, rivers, pools, and splash pads across the landscape. This water park is known to have the most rides out of all California water parks, and their newest ride, “Bombs Away”, opened this year and will have you screaming all the way down to the bottom. Choose your drop tube and feel the anticipation build up as the countdown ends and the floor beneath your feet disappears and drops you straight down at 26 feet per second, ending 300 feet below.

Raging Waters, Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Water Slides like “Speed Slides,” “Raging Rocket” and “Screamer” reach a vertex of eight stories, are deemed intense rides at the park for all those thrill seekers. For more of a moderate attraction, grab a raft and hit one of their multi-rider slides like “Dark Hole,” which has you gliding in a raft through a 500-foot long fiberglass flume and overall drop of 52 feet. Or enter “Dr. Von Dark’s Tunnel of Terror” which has you in complete darkness as you twist, turn, and drop to the bottom.

For younger kids, there is still plenty to do. Grab a float tube and hit the “Amazon Adventure.” This lazy tropical-themed river stretches a mile and is a great way to relax, float through a waterfall or two, and catch your breath from a days worth of drops and slides.

The park also has a few adventure water areas like a lily pad obstacle course, a volcano slide and mini pool, and “Little Dipper Lagoon” with mini slides, wading pools, fountains and waterfalls. “Kid’s Kingdom” is a whole waterpark in itself, with 30,000 square feet of water playground made just for kids.

Raging Waters, Photo by Ashley Erikson.

“Splash Island Adventure” is also another fun water play area for kids and families, featuring a tropical-themed area with over 75 activities. The adventure features bridges, mazes, swings, cannons, and even has a giant tiki barrel at the top that slowly fills with water and dumps 1,000 gallons onto awaiting guests below.

Lawn chairs are scattered throughout the park so you can take a break and sun bathe, and food locations and gift shops are available on site as well. They even have family meal vouchers so you can feed the whole family affordably while visiting the park. Lockers are also available for rent so you can store your belongings while enjoying the park and not have to worry about carrying your stuff around all day.

Check out our video reel where myBurbank reporter, Ashley Erikson, spent the day with her family at Raging Waters, here.