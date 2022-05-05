Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center Hosts Pasadena Society Of Artists Presenting Its 97th Annual Juried Exhibition

The Pasadena Society of Artists’ 97th Annual Juried Exhibition presents 51 artists and 79 artworks from May 2 to May 27, 2022, at Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center Gallery in Burbank, 1100 West Clark Avenue Burbank. Artists’ Reception Saturday, May 7, from 2 to 4 pm.

Award winners include Burbank resident Vic Picou for his work titled “The Witnesses of War,” a collection of six pieces in cherry wood.

Participants include Julianna Aparicio-Curtis, MariBeth Baloga, Cyndi Bemel, Arnor Bieltvedt, Mariko Bird, Chuka Susan Chesney, Fred Chuang, KALLENA Karen Chutsky-Naud, Robin Cohen, Alison Davies, Marion Dies, Roger Dolin, Darien Donner, Karen Duckles, Lore Eckelberry, Martin Ehrlich, Mims Ellis, Maryellen Eltgroth, Mina Ho Ferrante, Emily Goff, Karen Hochman Brown, Karen M. Holgerson, Marvin Jackson,

Jeffry Jensen, Leah Knecht, Joanna Kos, Eileen Oda Leaf, Warner LeMénager,

Janet Manalo, Brian Mark, Kevin McCants, Albert Natian, Victor Picou, Michael Pitzer, Rebecca Harvey Pollack, Margaret Raab, Rhonda Raulston, Serena Refoua, Robert Michael Sullivan, Emily Sunez, Debbi Swanson Patrick, Kathleen Swaydan, Matthew Tanaka, Barbara Thorn, E. M. Tietjen, Suzanne Urquiza, Tsvetelina Valkov, Shaney Watters, Gloria Lujan-Whitney, Sean Yang, and Carolyn Young.

Media include oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and ink, graphite and colored pencil, monoprint, aquatint, etching, ceramics, wood sculpture, stone sculpture, encaustic, photography, digital imaging, assemblage, chalk pastel, collage and mixed media.

Styles include abstract, impressionism, realism, and expressionism.

Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday 9am-9pm, Friday 9am-7pm,

Saturday 9am-1pm. 818-238-5397 https://www.burbankca.gov/web/parks-recreation/betsy-lueke-creative-arts-center

Juror Kenneth Ronney, sculptor and art group administrator, took up sculpting after taking an early retirement from his engineering career. Prior to retirement, he spent over 25 years pursuing hobbies of rock hounding, lapidary, and silversmithing, and always enjoyed working in stone and metal. Starting a new phase in his life, he took a hands-on sculpture class where he was formally introduced to working on moderately large pieces of stone. It was magic. His works have won multiple prizes in local club and gallery exhibits including the annual California Sculptors Exhibit. Ken is also past president and exhibit chair of the California Art League, and Vice-President and exhibit chair of the San Fernando Valley Arts and Cultural Center. In these organizations and positions, he has participated in entering, administrating, curating, and/or judging over 60 competitive art exhibits.

Founded in 1925, the Pasadena Society of Artists is one of the area’s original professional artist groups. The Society is noted for its vigorous, active membership, wide diversity of artistic statement, and high professional standards. Membership is by juried submission.

PSA is a non-profit organization whose mission is to present the works of its many talented and creative artists to the community of Pasadena and surrounding areas. Combining an active tradition of community participation and partnering with local community arts organizations, as well as philanthropic, humanitarian, and educational institutions, PSA endeavors to enhance public awareness of art and the enriching qualities it brings to our lives.

For more information about PSA please visit www.PasadenaSocietyofArtists.org

The online catalog is at https://issuu.com/pasadenasocietyofartists/docs/psa_97th_annual_online_exhibition