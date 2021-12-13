Betsy Lueke Holiday Boutique Showcases Items by Local Artists 

Burbank artists are currently hosting the festive annual Holiday Boutique at the Betsey Lueke Creative Arts Center.

This shopping experience offers items made by instructors of the center, as well as artists of the Burbank Fine Arts Federation, an affiliate of the Burbank Parks and Recreation Department. The event consistently draws a strong turnout of visitors who are enthusiastic in exploring displays of a wide range of art pieces.

(photo credit Devin Herenda)

Plans for the boutique began in August, as did the process of crafting artwork to be made available for purchase for shoppers. A total of 85 artists provided their handmade creations for the shopping experience this year. Each contributor was chosen through a lottery system in early September to allow enough time to prepare their items for the opening of the boutique, which took place on Dec. 3. Paintings, candles, scarves and hats, jewelry, holiday ornaments, ceramics and greeting cards are just some of the many items for sale at the event, which is going on now until Dec. 16.

Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center Director, Virginia Causton-Keene, says that all contributors to the ceremony ensure the sales floor, which is traditionally used as a pottery area of the center, radiates a welcoming environment for visitors. This, paired with securing talented artists and high-quality products for the boutique, results in an unforgettable shopping trip for the holiday season.

“The week before the boutique opens we transform the gallery and the pottery studio into a warm artsy specialty boutique,” Virginia Causton-Keene said. “The artists drop off their many thousands of items to be distributed throughout the gallery and studio, we have a team of artists come and make the display pleasant on the eye, for a wonderful, relaxing shopping experience.”

(photo credit Devin Herenda)

The products being sold at the center are one-of-a-kind and make for a special holiday gift for any recipient on one’s gift list. The event has gained a positive reception from locals due to its exceptional artwork in a setting that brings an opportunity to support talented local creatives.

“Many of the artists here have no outlet to sell their work, they are all so excited to be able to participate in this boutique,” Causton-Keene said. “Burbank residents look forward to this event year after year, especially this year. It’s so wonderful to be able to shop in a relaxed atmosphere and find very unique items that cannot be found anywhere else.”

The Holiday Boutique is located at the Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center and will continue through Dec. 16.

The hours of the Holiday Boutique are:

Mon-Thur. 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Fri. 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Sat. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sun. 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.