BFD Deputy Fire Chief Danny Alvarez to Become Next Santa Monica Fire Chief 

Burbank Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Danny Alvarez has been chosen as the new Fire Chief of the Santa Monica Fire Department.

Feb. 25 will be Alvarez’s last day with BFD, which will conclude a career of over 24 years with the department. Alvarez says that giving back to the community is what inspired him to first get involved in his line of work.

“I was drawn to the fire service because I wanted to do something that gave me an opportunity to have a positive impact on others,” Alvarez said. “I also liked the idea of being part of a team and serving the community.”

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Per the Santa Monica Daily Press, Santa Monica City Manager David White announced that Alvarez would be the city’s next fire chief on Jan. 27, and BFD recently stated that BFD Fire Chief Eric Garcia has selected Battalion Chief Mark Hatch as the next BFD Deputy Fire Chief. In his years with BFD, Alvarez has taken on numerous roles varying from firefighter, to fire captain, to acting fire chief, and has overseen 120 sworn personnel, as well as 16 civilian staff. Furthermore, he has guided five battalion chiefs in his leadership positions within the department. Alvarez holds gratitude for both these professional experiences and the encouragement of loved ones and advisers along his journey.

“I have been extremely fortunate throughout my career to have had the opportunity to work a variety of different assignments that allowed me to gain experience in nearly every division of our organization,” Alvarez said. “I also have a very supportive family and have had some great mentors who have been instrumental in providing guidance and support throughout my career.”

In his new role at SMFD, Alvarez will lead a robust department that includes five fire stations and six fire engines, as stated on the City of Santa Monica’s site. The department receives 19,000 calls annually and responds to many scenarios, such as Hazardous Materials, medical emergencies, wildland fires, aircraft firefighting calls, Urban Search and Rescue, and more. The Santa Monica Daily Press also stated that Alvarez’s first day on the job will be Feb. 28, 2022. As he nears wrapping up his term as a member of BFD, Alvarez expresses his appreciation for his professional roots in the City of Burbank.

Deputy Chief Danny Alvarez (Photo by © Ross A Benson)

“It has been an honor to serve this community alongside the dedicated staff of the Burbank Fire Department for nearly 25 years,” Alvarez said. “I will remain forever grateful for all the experiences and opportunities that I have had during my time in Burbank, and for all the friendships and professional relationships that I have built with City staff and members of the community.”