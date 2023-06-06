BHRC Invites the Public for Community Field Trip to Cesar Chavez National Monument

Civil Rights leader Cesar Chavez once said “We need to help students and parents cherish and preserve the ethnic and cultural diversity that nourishes and strengthens this community and this nation.” With that message in mind, the Burbank Human Relations Council is sponsoring a field trip for Burbank leaders, community members and families to the Cesar Chavez National Monument in Keene, California on Saturday, June 10th. The chartered bus will depart from the Olive Park parking lot north of the Josalyn Center off North Griffith Park Drive between Olive and Clark Streets at 8am, arriving back in Burbank at 4pm.

Located at the foothills of the Tehachapi Mountains, the Cesar Chavez National Monument features exhibits as well as a film that tell the story of the boycotts and marches that began the farm worker movement, and the people who united to work for human rights. Woodbury University Adjunct Professor Victor Griego will be joining BHRC and guests on the bus ride and will share his extensive knowledge of California communities and and the impact of Chavez’s legacy as a community and labor organizer and the lessons that we can apply to our fight for equity and just climate solutions. Griego is a respected political strategist and creative leader, a Board member of Climate Resolve and the founder of Water Education for Latino Leadership, and a longtime community and labor organizer who worked with Cesar Chavez and the United Farmworkers Union.

BHRC is providing the bus for FREE to all members, but non-members are welcome at the nominal charge of $25 per person. Joining BHRC is easy and at $20 for an individual or $30 for a family, that is clearly the best deal.

“Cesar Chavez is one person of color who made an impact nationwide for the people who break their backs to feed our families,” said Marsha Ramos, longtime Chair of the BHRC Board of Directors, “Visiting his memorial is something completely different for BHRC,” she continued, “We have hosted vigils and sponsored community dialogues and forums here in Burbank, but this pilgrimage promises to be an engaging, educational, and fun day of community building!”

For more information or to join BHRC, renew your membership or pay for the trip as a guest, visit https://burbankhumanrelationscouncil.org/

Email your rsvp to TheBHRC@gmail.com then pack a picnic lunch and wear comfortable shoes for a memorable day of togetherhood.