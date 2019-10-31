2019 “BIG GAME” Tale of the Tape- Facts, Figures and Friday Night Football

By Dick Dornan

myBurbank Sports Emeritus

BIG GAME “Facts, Figures & Football”

DATE: November 1, 2019

SITE: Memorial Field

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

First game- 1949; Burroughs leads the all-time series, 42-28.

Burbank has defeated Burroughs six of the last seven years; the first time the Bulldogs have accomplished that feat in the 70-year history of the rivalry.

Burroughs has won 17 of 26 and 22 of the last 33 contests between the two schools.

Burbank has won nine of the last 15 clashes.