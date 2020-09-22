Bike and Walk to Work Day Happening Today

It’s true, Bike and Walk to Work Day is usually held in May, in celebration of Bike Month

with pitstops at The Pointe and the Downtown Burbank Metrolink Station.

While we had hoped to push the event to September would give us a greater chance of seeing everyone in person again, we understand that the next best thing would be to grow with the times.

We remain committed to celebrating cyclists and pedestrians. As a result, Burbank Transportation

Management Organization (BTMO) will host its annual “Bike and Walk to Work Day” on Tuesday,

September 22, 2020 from 10:30am-12noon via Zoom.

The BTMO and its partners will continue with the theme “Bike. Walk. Breathe!” to promote healthy

living, clean air, and getting people out of their homes and away from their computers to help alleviate

the stress and uncertainty of what has been described as an unprecedented year.

This year, we will have speakers from the City of Burbank, Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition, Fleet

Feet, and Go Green Bicycles, just to name a few. An at-home workout is also scheduled during the

event.

“We’re excited to embrace a new format for Bike and Walk to Work Day this year,” said Michael

Walbrecht, BTMO Clean Air Month Committee Chair and Vice President, Public Affairs for Warner

Bros. “Now more than ever, we need to keep the momentum in the push for a healthier, more

sustainable Burbank. Raising awareness and getting more people walking and biking is one

way to do that.”

Interested participants may RSVP to info@btmo.org or online via surveymonkey.com/r/RFFL9VX. More

information is available at btmo.org/bike-and-walk-to-work-day-2020/.

The BTMO was formed to help reduce congestion, promote clean air, and solve mobility challenges by

providing services directly to its members and their employees. This nearly three-decade-long effort

works to reduce dependency on single-occupancy automobile travel and encourage the use of public

transit, carpooling, vanpooling, walking, and biking. It also connects private and public sector decision-makers to improve transportation planning and implementation.