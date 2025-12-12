Bike Angels Once Again Bring Holiday Cheer to Burbank Youth

The Burbank Bike Angels celebrated their 17th Holiday season on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, with a festive display of restored bicycles on the front steps of Burbank City Hall, 275 E. Olive Ave.

Bike Angels at City Hall 2025 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

The nonprofit group has spent the season collecting and refurbishing used bicycles for children in need, bringing its total to more than 3,200 since the program began. Dozens of sparkling, showroom-quality bikes were showcased around City Hall’s Holiday tree before they are delivered to local nonprofit partners for distribution to less fortunate kids in time for the Holidays.

Participating nonprofit organizations include the Boys & Girls Club, Family Service Agency, Home Again Los Angeles, Penny Lane, and Burbank Parks & Recreation’s PASS program.