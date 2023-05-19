Bike, Walk, Breath A Look Back At This Week’s Bike, Walk to Work Day 2023

In celebration of Clean Air Month, the Burbank Transportation Management Organization hosted its first in-person Bike and Walk to Work Day event since 2019! On the sunny morning of Wednesday, May 19th, the BTMO and its member companies hosted two “Pit Stops” in Burbank, where attendees learned about the environmental and health benefits of biking and walking to work.

Participants included Go Green Bicycles, Bike Angels, Hoopty Bike Repair, Burbank Police Department, Metro, Burbank Community YMCA, Burbank Bus, Fleet Feet, San Fernando Valley Bicycle Club, and Suja Life. Attendees were treated to a wealth of information and a host of treats, including giveaways, a free cycling class and sound bath, music, juice, small bites, and prizes. There was even an appearance by Burbank City Council Member Tamala Takahashi!

“The national recognition of Bike Month promotes the intrinsic value of biking as an alternative form of transportation that can play a significant role in reducing congestion, air pollution, and assisting in the fight against global warming…. It also helps foster a healthy lifestyle,” said BTMO Board Chair Michael Cusumano, “and we hope to encourage people to bike and walk to work as an alternative to driving in a car. Once people see how easy it is to bike, we believe it can become a viable new way to commute.”

The BTMO was formed to help reduce congestion, promote clean air, and solve mobility challenges by providing services directly to its members and their employees. This nearly two-decade-long effort works to reduce dependency on single-occupancy automobile travel and encourage the use of public transit, carpooling, vanpooling, walking, and biking. It also connects private and public sector decision-makers to improve transportation planning and implementation. To learn more about the BTMO, its member companies, or their services, visit www.btmo.org.