Blazin’ Burgers ‘N Fried Chicken Heats Up Burbank With All Vegan Menu

Blazin’ Burgers ‘N Fried Chicken opened with its 100% plant based menu just a few weeks ago in early July. While we love a good burger and fried chicken sandwich, we needed to see what all the excitement over the vegan versions was about.

And Blazin’ Burgers definitely lived up to the hype with their Chee’ Burger, chocolate milkshake and Animal Fries. We couldn’t believe all the menu items were plant based – they were extremely tasty and satisfying. All vegan means no meat, no dairy, no animal products whatsoever are used in the food.

However, an excellent vegan burger, shake and animal fries do not come cheap, so be prepared to pay a little more for considerable quality and flavor at this little fast food spot on Victory Boulevard and Brighton Street. The Chee’ Burger is $11, the shake is $8 and the Animal Fries are $5.50. The regular fries are $3.50 and the fried chicken sandwich is $14.95.

The Chee’ Burger has to be one of the best vegan burgers we’ve ever tried and tastes like a typical meat burger. The regular fries are tossed with some peppery seasoning salt, so be prepared for a bit of a kick. And the chocolate shake, topped with whipped cream, was delicious and tasted like a rich shake made from dairy products.

The Animal Fries, topped with non-dairy cheese and dressing, along with onions, also had a bit of a spicy kick to them.

We weren’t huge fans of the Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich, however. It was just too massive and crumbly inside – more like a falafel – and not like an actual chicken breast for us to really relish it. But it tasted fine. We’d be curious how a smaller piece of the fried chicken would hold up – perhaps we will try the tenders next time with some of the specialty dipping sauces.

Blazin’ Burgers also offers a Nashville style hot chicken sandwich, as well as various burgers and grilled cheese. They serve breakfast sandwiches, hash browns and churros from 8:00 – 11:00 a.m.

It’s tough for an established business to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic but Blazin’ Burgers seems to be doing alright – we noticed a steady lunchtime crowd the day we went. There are a few outside tables and chairs available and plenty of parking in the lot behind the joint.

Although the drive-thru is not yet up and running, it looks promising. All the staff were following health code protocols and requiring masks to order. They also ask for diners at the outside tables to wear their masks when the food is brought out to the table.

Blazin’ Burgers ‘N Fried Chicken receives a Tops In Town for excellent vegan food with fast and friendly service.

Although we have not been able to order via phone the few times we called, ordering at the window is quick and easy. Wait time until the order is ready has been less than 10 minutes.

Restaurant Info: Blazin’ Burgers ‘N Fried Chicken is located at 2320 W. Victory Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91506. (818) 736-5133. Blazin’ Burgers is open Monday through Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and closed Sunday.



