Board, Commission, and Committee Vacancies Up for Grabs

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming vacancies beginning May 1, 2025, through May 30, 2025. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals).

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Friday, May 30, 2025, by 5:00 p.m. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the July 15, 2025, City Council Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in, the City of Burbank with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission (per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407).

Members of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission, Infrastructure Oversight Board, Park, Recreation and Community Services Board, Planning Commission, and Transportation Commission are required to file a Form 700, Statement of Economic Interest, within 30 days of assuming office and annually thereafter.

Members of the Infrastructure Oversight Board, Planning Commission, and Police Commission are required to complete AB1234 Ethics Training upon appointment and biennially thereafter.

For a description of duties and responsibilities of each Board, Commission, and Committee, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication.

For more information, please contact the Burbank City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or cityclerks@burbankca.gov.