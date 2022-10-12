Board of Education Election Question #3: Perception

As part of myBurbank’s Election 2022 coverage, we have asked all of the candidates in the three races some tough questions to help voters decide who deserves their vote.

In the race for Board of Education, there are seven candidates, and we asked five tough questions. We told the candidates they could write as much as they wanted, and we did not edit their responses in any way. We listed their responses in alphabetical order.

Today is question 3 of 5 – Perception: How would you address the perception around BUSD that there seems to be a disconnect with stakeholders? There is a perception of retaliation, and employees are afraid to speak their minds. How do you address this?

Larry Applebaum

It is said that perception is 9/10 of reality. I believe that there is a serious disconnect between sites and the District office, and between the Superintendent and the rank and file that he leads at this point. The only way this is going to be addressed is by developing pathways for the Board to interact with employees directly, not to control their jobs but to enable an understanding of the needs and frustrations that our employees have. It is by this method that we can have meaningful dialogue with the Superintendent to help assist in guiding the District forward. I believe every employee that experiences retaliation, be it perceived or actual, needs to be able to have an advocate at the Board level that they can talk to. It is, after all, the Board that has the responsibility of ensuring a safe workplace for all employees at the end of the day.

The disconnect also extends to the our parents and the community as a whole. How else can you explain the TWO failed parcel taxes, that were essentially mirrors of one another. When I spoke to the Board when they first proposed Measure QS, I stood at the podium and spoke to them as one that was interested in helping move a measure forward that made fiscal sense and provide assistance to the District in meaningful ways that did include using the money for salaries. I even offered openly to assist them the day after it failed. As a former Board member, I was aware that the District and the community needed to mend fences and move forward cooperatively. Imagine my surprise when I was never contacted to be part of the discussion of the subsequent offering, and that the Board failed to accept the helping hand of community groups that wanted to craft a measure that would bring needed resources to our District without committing the egregious error of making the entire parcel tax negotiable by our bargaining units in the future. I think we need to have an open dialogue with the community moving forward, and be mindful of all the positions, not just the ones the Board or Superintendent advocate.

Harutyun Ketikyan

Did not respond

Michael Morgan

The issue at hand is inter-organizational communication and executive talent management. Sports teams are great examples of how to effectively manage expectations from fans and stakeholders alike. What happens to college football coaches who have a bad season? Or to NFL or NBA coaches who continually miss opportunities to enter into playoff rounds? Or coaches of teams that lose in pivotal games? In sports it is recognized that a coach is not an island – there are owners and other layers of management, there are also offensive and defensive coordinators and then the players themselves. The term stakeholder is a good one because it reminds us that we are all stakeholders of BUSD. If the superintendent is the coach, and many of us are fans in the stands with players on the field, we need to remember that we still are all on the same team. Bullying and blaming and gas lighting will not help our team win games or advance into the playoffs and get to the championship. That said, I want Burbank Schools to win. I want Burbank Schools to get onto the olympic medal stage just like our first place national debate team from Burbank High School! The coach of our team, Brandon Bantham, is 100% dedicated to the success of his team and does it on a completely volunteer basis. Mr. Bantham knows that national championships help improve his student’s chances of getting into top schools in the eyes of college admission counselors.

Rather than criticizing and raging against some of our existing leadership, I believe we should be studying and learning from coaches like Mr. Bantham, inviting them to share their wisdom with the school district at large, and to do more to ensure the success of our students in college admissions, vocational job placement programs, and national or global exchange programs that expose students to broader horizons and cultures.

James L. Morrison

The results of the elections should pose as a referendum on this classic, political behavior. It is my prayer that Burbank, as a socially conscious collective, communicates to the board at the polls this November. I believe Burbank has a deep yearning for someone who will always stay on mission to keep the kids at the forefront of every decision for our district. If there is a current disconnect, then I can’t help but think how ego plays a key role in the lack of cohesion.

Every morning, I take my son to the park before dropping him off at school. Watching him play with his friends helps my spirit like how looking at the declaration of independence feeds the soul of a governor. Taking in those innocent sounds of joy and laughter helps me prepare for my day at work. If I’m faced with an arduous task at a school board meeting, remembering that laughter is what will keep me focused on the mission – not future, political aspirations as I have none. I will constantly remind the community that I am their public servant, and I have a vested interest in the well-being of their kids. If elected, I am prepared to gather the rest of the board for a quick spiritual pow wow before every meeting to remind them the youth is watching. We must set the standard for a Burbank UNIFIED School District and not a Burbank DIVIDED School District. At the end of the day, we all want the same thing. We want what is best for our kids.

Lastly, I can not champion Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion if I am not receptive of feedback from employees. In my mind, that isn’t inclusive. If I’m only allowing my take to be heard on a platform without giving light to an employee, then where is the equity? I want to champion the practice of bridge-building.

Abby Pontzer Kamkar

I support everyone speaking their mind when it is done so in a respectful manner. As a Board Member, I would commit to regular office hours to be able to have in-depth conversations with stakeholders before issues escalate to heated public comment. I’d also like to be part of exit interviews with departing staff, to understand, review, and address the key reasons for staff turnover.

Brian J. Smith

My plan, if elected, is to openly engage with parents, students, teachers, community members, members of the business community and the city to seek out opportunities to build connections with the school district. That in-person interaction will come in many forms, e.g. school site visits, PTA meetings, parent coffees, etc. I’ll meet with BTA and CSEA and the Chamber of Commerce and other service organizations. I don’t know about the perceived retaliation or employees afraid to speak their minds, but there must be a safe climate in which employees are free to bring issues forward without fear of retaliation. One suggestion is an integrity hotline that employees can use to report issues to a specific HR employee relations person or perhaps someone in legal or outside counsel working at the direction of the board.

Charlene Tabet

As a Board member, I am always looking for ways to engage with our stakeholders. I am willing to work through direct contact, via email or texting as well as community engagement by encouraging stakeholders to attend Board meetings or Town Halls, including an opportunity to attend virtually. I am happy to work with stakeholders in their chosen favored method of communication.



I still think that Burbank is small enough that Board members are reachable at any given time that our stakeholders need to be heard. I personally hear from parents and community members regularly.

