Board Of Library Trustees Vacancy

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Board of Library Trustees beginning January 29, 2020 through February 28, 2020. To apply, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication to submit an application online or pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov .

BOARDS TERM NO. OF VACANCIES SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS FORM 700 Board of Library Trustees Unexpired

term until 7-31-2020 1 None 

The deadline for submitting an application to the City Clerk’s Office is Friday, February 28, 2020, by 5:00 p.m. Applications may be submitted online at www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the March 17, 2020 City Council Regular Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission. (Per BMC Section Nos. 2-1-405, 2-1-406, and 2-1-407)