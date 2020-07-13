Body Discovered following Early Morning Garage Fire

Burbank Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 500 blk of N Parish Place at 3:10 am, the first engine company on the scene was greeted by a well involved detached garage fire.

They pulled hose lines and started to make an attack as additional crews arrived on the scene to assist. Battalion Chief Tray White arrived on the scene and took command of the incident and directed crews to the roof and to the interior of the nearby house. While crews were fighting the fire they reported hearing several live rounds going off inside the garage. The coordinated attack of the fire resulted in the blaze being kept to the garage only.

The fire was knocked down at 3:42 am and during a search of the destroyed garage firefighters came across a deceased adult male. Burbank Police then closed off the area and established a crime scene.

Fire Investigators from Burbank Fire Department and Glendale Fire Department were summoned to the scene along with Burbank Police Detectives and a Forensic Specialist. The Los Angeles County Coroner was notified to respond along with a Coroner’s Investigator.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the identity of the person located inside the garage has not been determined at the time of this report.

The Glendale Fire Departments Air Utility was called to the scene to refill empty breathing apparatus.

The fire was so intense a Spectrum Digital Fiber Optic line was damaged above the garage causing a major interruption to many customers in the western part of Burbank.