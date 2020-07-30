Body of Dead Man Found in Burbank Downtown Parking Structure

Burbank Police are investigating what led to a dead body being discovered in a City of Burbank parking structure in the downtown area Thursday morning, July 30, around 3 am.

A Burbank parking control officer, who was just beginning his shift, came across a vehicle in the parking structure next to Islands Restaurant near First St. and Orange Grove. After examing the vehicle, he found a male, who may have been in his 20’s in the vehicle along with a dog inside.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 3:14 am where they pronounced the man dead at the scene. It was unknown at the time how the man died.

According to Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green, “We do not suspect any foul play. The individual appeared to be living out of his vehicle. We won’t know the cause/manner of death until the Coroner releases that information.”

Animal control was called to take custody of the dog until the family can be found.