The Boots & Brews Country Music Festival is heading back to the valley and taking over Central Park, in Santa Clarita on Saturday, June 17. This year’s lineup features country stars like Lee Brice, Tyler Farr, and up-and-coming country music sensation Matt Stell.

Lee Brice is a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he’s taken nine radio singles to Number One: “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class,” “Rumor,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With”. He’s also one of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora.

This family-friendly outdoor affair features live music from some of today’s most sought-after country artists along with tasty food vendors, local craft brews and non-stop line dancing and country entertainment throughout the day. Boots & Brews is more than just a concert. It’s all about celebrating good friends, cold beer, and great Country music! Grab your best dancing boots and get ready for an amazing Country lineup!

“We are looking forward to heading back to Santa Clarita with our locally famous Boots & Brews Country Music Festival this year,” said Founder of CBF Productions, Vincenzo Giammanco. “There’s something for everyone to enjoy. We are so excited to be giving this community such a great event! It’s always a blast spending the day outdoors with terrific live acts, delicious local food, and cold craft brews.”



Now on sale to the public, general admission tickets start at $49.99, with a $69 upgrade option that grants access to the Lasso Lounge, an exclusive section that’s closer to the stage. VIP admission starts at $139.95, which includes access to the “front row” upfront section closest to the stage and the VIP Lounge that has seating, shaded areas, and exclusive food and beverage vendors.

For tickets and the latest information about Boots & Brews Country Music Festival, attendees are encouraged to visit www.BootsAndBrews.com.

Boots and Brews, Santa Clarita

ABOUT CBF PRODUCTIONS:

One of California’s largest traveling festival production companies, CBF has been producing a variety of adult and family-friendly events for over 13 years. From their legendary Boots & Brews Country Music Festivals to Tequila & Taco Festivals, Spring & Winter Wine Walks, and more,

CBF showcases the best craft breweries, wineries, and tequilas in the state, combined with mouthwatering BBQ and local cuisine, alongside amazing premium entertainment. CBF Productions has been at the forefront of entertainment in the Ventura County area and beyond. From their various sold-out events to the revival of Ventura’s Main Street with their Winter seasonal Wine Walks, that has have brought much-needed revenue back to the local shop owners on Main Street and throughout Ventura County.

Don’t forget about the Tequila & Taco Music Festival! It makes its triumphant return to Santa Clarita for a full day of delicious gourmet street tacos, award-winning margaritas, top-shelf tequila sampling, and a fantastic lineup.

Tequila & Taco Santa Clarita will take place on Saturday, May 20 at Central Park. For tickets and the latest information about the Tequila & Taco Music Festival, attendees are encouraged to visit www.TequilaAndTacoMusicFestival.com

Now on sale to the public, general admission tickets start at $19.99, with a $40 upgrade option that includes 2 tickets and 2 margaritas. The Tequila Experience ticket starts at $49.99, which includes admission, 6 half oz samples of top-shelf tequila, and a souvenir tasting cup. This event is right around the corner, so get your tickets soon!