Boy Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle

Burbank police are still investigating a serious accident on Thursday, September 19 at Lake and Alameda that sent a 16-year-old boy to the hospital.

Paramedics were dispatched at 7:19 pm after getting the initial call reporting the accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. Upon arriving they found a 16-year-old boy who had been seriously injured in the accident while riding his bike.

The driver involved remained at the scene and has been cooperative with investigators who were dispatched to the scene for major accidents. According to Burbank Police Sergent Derek Green, neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the accident.

The boy remains in the trauma center in critical condition.