Boys Basketball Preview: Burroughs, Burbank, Providence Hit Mark

Local boys' basketball teams are eyeing successful seasons and all three are talented.

By Rick Assad

Three local boys’ basketball teams are aiming for a season that’s better than the previous campaign and the likelihood seems promising for Burroughs High, Burbank and Providence.

Two of the three programs qualified for the postseason and if there is steady improvement, it might be all three that make the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

The Bears are coming off a 15-14 season and a 6-8 mark for fourth place in the Pacific League.

In the opening round of the Division IV AA playoffs, Burroughs lost to Costa Mesa 86-77.

First-year coach Darryl Carter believes good things are in store for his club but also wants to build something that’s lasting.

“I have no real expectations for the league and season,” he said. “I am hoping to create a positive experience for the boys and build a sustainable culture.”

The team includes Teagan Bradford, Nathan Rodriguez, Evan Baker, Cedric Valdez, Owen Everhart, Nico Meza, Evan Lanier, Elliot Lawrence, Ethan Cooper, Kane Le-Cabio, Weston Davis and Diego Salinas.

For the Bulldogs, each game will be a challenge according to Burbank coach Steve Eshleman, who enters his second season at the helm.

A season ago, Burbank finished 6-22 in all games and 2-12 for eighth place in the Pacific League.

“Our league is extremely difficult,” Eshelman admitted. “Every game is a battle. We’re looking to get better, but it’s the process of getting better.”

Eshleman added: “If we improve, the wins and losses will take care of itself,” he said.

There is talent and the team should be led by several seniors, and they number seven and include shooting guard Kamran Alborzian, shooting guard Aren Malekian, shooting guard/power forward Areg Aslanyan, center Arthur Ambaryan, point guard Kevin Dehbashian, small forward Lucas Boyd and center Kenny Rivas.

There are five juniors on the squad, and they are point guard Cris Ong, power forward Blake Finnigan, shooting guard Jonathan Isip, small forward Anthony Jawiche and power forward Nicolas Niazi.

The rest of the team includes sophomore point guard Jonathan Ong and sophomore point guard Isaiah Kim.

Tighe Eshelman is the assistant coach and knows the season isn’t going to be easy.

“The Pacific League is very tough. We’ve been working hard towards improvement from last season,” he said. “I’m proud of how our guys have really bought in and pushed themselves this summer.”

The Pioneers had a splendid season after carving out an 18-11 record and 7-1 for first place in the Prep League under Coach Anthony Cosby.

Providence defeated Valencia 77-70 in the first round of the Division II AA playoffs but lost to Fountain Valley 54-50 in the second round.

A dozen players are on the squad, and they include three seniors, Azhaun Hill, Elijah Orjuela and Jonas Abuel.

Eight juniors are on the team, and they are wing Riley Murphy, wing Griffin Berschneider, Leonardo Eliasian, Edward Karaoglanian, Joshua Coen, J.P Birotte, Ezekiel Ngai and Joe Banner and there is one sophomore, guard Madden Velasco.