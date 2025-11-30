Boys Soccer Preview: Burbank, Burroughs See Success in the Future

Bulldogs and Bears have lots of returners and hope to see improvements from last season.

The talent is certainly there, but putting the puzzle all together will be the biggest challenge for our local soccer teams this year.

Burbank qualified for the CIF playoffs last year and is hoping for a return trip. Coach Johnny Rotunno has become the program director in overseeing all three teams in the program and assistant Erik Gharibian has become the varsity coach.

Burroughs is led by first-year coach Mark Martinez, who served with the program last year as the club’s strength and conditioning coach. The Bears have shown the ability to have a strong season.

Burbank

The Bulldogs return 10 varsity players from last season’s squad that finished 12-5-3, 3-3-1 in league and lost in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs to Santa Ana.

Senior Ryan Mendoza, who has been the kicker on the football team, is expected to take over in goal. Junior Tristan Torossian will be battling with him for the starting goalie gloves.

Defensively, Burbank returns seniors Victor Chtryan and junior Chase Verhoeven. The Bulldogs will count on juniors Allen Gevorgyan, David Zargari, Nathan Bay, Dominic D’Alfonso, Dante Iranosian and Grigor Parian, as well as sophomores Arthur Asatryan, Arman Asatryan and Raffi Akopyan.

Junior Harout Akopyan is one of the returners who will play a key role in the midfield. Senior Mike Azdaridis also returns to the midfield. Also fighting for playing time in the midfield will be senior Marat Stepanyan, juniors Levon Baghdasaryan, Arman Vardumyan, Samvel Khachatryan, Haratyun Karavaev and Arthur Alexsanyan.

In the attack is where Burbank is most experienced, as seniors Diego Benis, Aram Hovanessian and Raymond Soukiazian return. Also back are talented sophomore Davit Tadevosyan and juniors Joseph Chavez and Ashot Grigoryan.

Junior Eric Mkrtchyan will also be the mix for playing time up front.

“We’re confident in this group and excited for this season,” Burbank coach Erik Gharibian said. “We have a strong senior class that’s brining leadership and experience, and a motivated junior group that is ready to step up and make an impact. Our expectation is to compete for a league title and make a deep run in the playoffs, but also to let our work speak for itself. This is a team that plays for each other, plays with discipline, and isn’t afraid of high expectations. If we stay healthy and keep our standards high, we believe we can accomplish something special this year.”

Burroughs

The Bears have 14 players back from last season under new coach Mark Martinez. Last season Burroughs went 6-10-4 overall and 1-3-4 in league.

Now a senior, Seven Elkin figures to be the playmaker that gets the Bears going on offense as he did a year ago.

“My focus this year is to elevate the culture and level of competition, not only within our program but throughout our community. I also want to provide our players with real opportunities to use soccer as a pathway toward higher education,” Martinez said. “We have a tough season ahead, but with the passion these boys have and the genuine character they bring every day, I’m confident we can compete for a league title and make a strong push for the playoffs.”

Junior Jacob Saldana and sophomore Joseph Kaufmann are competing for the starting goalkeeper gloves.

Defensively, Burroughs has seniors James Narmore, Jackson Palmer, Christopher Menendez and Justin Garcia as well as junior Alan Gomez and Dylan Chen.

In the midfield, sophomore Ian Major, who was impressive as a freshman, returns. Senior Leo Gersh and juniors Timur Stakhiv and Abram Maclean provide support.

With Elkin essentially forming the attack, he will have support from seniors Jordan Seas, Brayden Ghazarian and Gavin West Monroe. Junior Jordan Rios is back as is sophomore, Justin Trigo, who had a fine freshman season. Trigo had four goals in a recent scrimmage against Cleveland High of Reseda.

Trigo has a style that is very similar to that of 1994 Burroughs grad Roberto Perez, who was the CIF Player of the Year.