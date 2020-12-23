Brawl in Front of Tin Horn Flats Over Politics Sends One to Hospital

Police and paramedics were called to Tin Horn Flats Tuesday night around 6:50 pm after a group of people began to fight after arguing about their political views. The restaurant has defied L. A. County Health Orders and remains open and serving customers while other restaurants obeying the order only are open for take-out and delivery.

According to Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department via email, officers arrived on scene and an “investigation determined that five people became involved in an altercation outside of the restaurant. The altercation appears to have been fueled by differing political views. The altercation turned physical, and at least one person suffered lacerations. A razor blade was possibly used in the assault. Two suspects were identified and placed under arrest on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The victims also reported that the suspects used racial epithets.”

Witnesses later identified the pair arrested as Steve Ceniceros, 66, of Burbank, and Randi Berger, a 58-year-old female from Tarzana. Both were booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and are being held on $30,000 bail according to Green.

Paramedics were called to St. Joseph Hospital to transport the victim to a trauma center since St. Joseph’s is no longer a Trauma 1 Hospital.

Not only was a fire engine along with the paramedics taken off the grid for 30 minutes during the transport, numerous police units were also tied up in the investigation for hours because of the conflict at the business. County Health has cited the restaurant for defying the order on December 10, 13, 15, 16 and 17 according to records and the Alcohol Beverage Control has also been involved. Police also requested a fire engine to return to the scene later in the night to wash away the biological waste (blood) on he sidewalk.

The City’s response to Tin Horn Flats being open is here.